3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 101

Here are three things to watch for on day 101 of the 2017 Legislative Session.

1. Laxalt testifies. Attorney General Adam Laxalt is scheduled to make his first appearance before the legislature. He’ll offer his first public comments on the anti-climatic secret recording made by Gaming Control Board chair A.G. Burnett. He’ll appear before a joint hearing of Senate Finance and Assembly Ways and Means.

2. Diabetes-drug transparency. Sen. Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, wants to require drug companies to explain significant price hikes in diabetes medication and that pharmacy benefit managers return 80 percent of the rebates they receive for diabetes drugs. SB539 is up in Senate Health and Human Services.

3. Weighted funding. Just one session after the largest tax increase in Nevada history to fund education, Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, wants another $1.3 billion for weighted student funding. SB178 is up before a joint meeting of Senate and Assembly Education.

