3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 72

Nevada Assembly Republicans John Ellison, left, and Derek Armstrong work on the Assembly floor in the final hours of the session at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Monday, June 1, 2015. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, listens to testimony during a Senate Government Affairs Committee meeting on the third day of the Nevada Legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, top/middle, leads applause for a fellow assemblymen's family member during the second day of the Nevada Legislative session on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Here are three things to watch for on day 72 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Floor sessions. Non-exempt bills must pass their house of origin by Tuesday, April 25. Most committees are not meeting, as both the Assembly and Senate focus on floor sessions.

2. Wage review. Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, wants the state to review its wage-and-benefit offerings and have the results for the 2019 session. Assembly Concurrent Resolution 6 is scheduled to be heard up in Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections at 1:30 p.m.

3. Clemency board. Senate Joint Resolution 1, sponsored by Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, seeks to amend Nevada’s constitution to replace the State Board of Pardons Commissioners with a Clemency Board. It’s up in Assembly Correction, Parole and Probation at 9 a.m.

