3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 73

Here are three things to watch for on day 73 of the 2017 legislative session.

1. Conversion therapy. Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, wants to prevent therapists from being allowed to do anything that could be considered an effort to change a minor’s same-sex orientation or gender identity. Senate Bill 201 is up in Assembly health and human services after Assembly Floor.

2. Ending committees. The Sunset Subcommittee of the Legislative Commission is recommending the elimination of three committees and commissions. Assembly Bill 126 is in Senate health and human services at 3:30 p.m.

3. More floor. The April 25 deadline for first house passage is looming so active Assembly and Senate floor sessions will continue to be a patter this week.

