ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Victor Joecks

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 73

By Victor Joecks Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2017 - 12:08 am
 

Here are three things to watch for on day 73 of the 2017 legislative session.

1. Conversion therapy. Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, wants to prevent therapists from being allowed to do anything that could be considered an effort to change a minor’s same-sex orientation or gender identity. Senate Bill 201 is up in Assembly health and human services after Assembly Floor.

2. Ending committees. The Sunset Subcommittee of the Legislative Commission is recommending the elimination of three committees and commissions. Assembly Bill 126 is in Senate health and human services at 3:30 p.m.

3. More floor. The April 25 deadline for first house passage is looming so active Assembly and Senate floor sessions will continue to be a patter this week.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like