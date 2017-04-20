3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 74

EMS physician Travis Marshall demonstrates on how to give proper CPR at the East Las Vegas Community Center Oct. 13, 2016. (Loren Townsley/View) Follow @lorentownsley

Here are three things to watch for on day 74 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Required CPR. Public and private schools would be required to teach CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator under Assembly Bill 85. The proposal from Assembly Health and Human Services is up in Senate Education at 3:30 p.m.

2. Domestic-violence protections. Assembly Bill 146, proposed by Assemblyman Justin Watkins, D-Las Vegas, would require that Nevada law enforcement officers enforce a domestic-violence protection order issued from Canada. It’s up at 1:30 p.m. in Senate Judiciary.

3. Name change. Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, wants to remove the requirement that those seeking a name change because of their gender identity post a notice in a newspaper. Senate Bill 110 is up in Assembly Judiciary at 9 a.m.

