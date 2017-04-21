ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Victor Joecks

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 75

By Victor Joecks Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2017 - 12:09 am
 

Here are three things to watch for on day 75 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Floor time. Non-exempt bills must pass their first house by Tuesday, so expect both the Senate and Assembly to move and vote on dozens of bills.

2. Breaking the lease. Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, wants to allow a victim of harassment, sexual assault or stalking to break their lease without penalty. Assembly Bill 247 is up in Senate commerce, labor and energy at 9 a.m.

3. Administration reorganization. Senate Bill 22 changes the law to carry out a reorganization of the Department of Administration. The Governor’s Office of Finance’s proposal is up in Assembly government affairs at 9 a.m.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like