3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 78

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, praises the sacrifices made by veterans during a speech at 2017 Veterans and Military Day at the Legislature, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @victorjoecks

Here are three things to watch for on Day 78 of the 2017 Legislative Session.

1. The deadline cometh. Non-exempt bills must pass out of their first house by Tuesday. Senate floor starts at 10 a.m., and the Assembly convenes at 2 p.m. Expect both houses to meet late into the evening.

2. EMRB update. The Local Government Employee-Management Relations Board would grow from three to five members, with at least three from Southern Nevada under SB460. The proposal by the Sunset Subcommittee of the Legislative Commission is up in Assembly Government Affairs at 11 a.m.

3. Baby-changer mandate. AB241 would require that new buildings used by the public include a baby-changing table accessible to both men and women. The proposal by Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson is up for a floor vote.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.