3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 99 (Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, makes an inquiry during a Senate Government Affairs Committee meeting on the third day of the Nevada Legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Assemblyman Chris Brooks during a legislative hearing about Assembly Bill 277, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel testifies from Carson City via satellite video in support of Assembly Bill 113, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. The bill would require employers to provide mothers a break, and a clean, private place to "express milk." (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Here are three things to watch for on day 99 of the 2017 Legislative Session.

1. Renewable Portfolio Standard. A proposed amendment to AB206 would require Nevada to obtain at least 50 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. Sponsored by Assemblyman Chris Brooks, D-Las Vegas, the bill is up for a work session in Assembly Commerce and Labor.

2. Euthanasia. The bill to allow doctors to prescribe lethal medication is alive and well. Sponsored by Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, SB261 is up for a work session in Senate Health and Human Services.

3. Nursing mothers. Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel, D-Henderson, wants to require employers to provide a clean, private place for nursing mothers to express breast milk. AB113 is up in Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy.

