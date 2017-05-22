ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Victor Joecks

3 things to watch on day 106 of the Nevada Legislature

By Victor Joecks Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2017 - 12:14 am
 

Here are three things to watch on day 106 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Minimum wage. Democrats want to raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour. Senate Bill 106, sponsored by Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy, is up in Assembly Commerce and Labor.

2. Feral cats. Sen. Mark Manendo bill would allow someone to catch a feral cat for the purpose of giving it vaccinations and/or spaying or neutering it and then releasing it. Senate Bill 411 is up for a floor vote in the Assembly.

3. Increased car-seat requirements. Senate Bill 156 increases the age that children must be in a car seat from 5 to 7. It also makes a child not being buckled up a primary offense. The proposal by Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, is scheduled for an Assembly floor vote.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like