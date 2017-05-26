ad-fullscreen
Victor Joecks

3 things to watch on Day 110 of the Nevada Legislature

By Victor Joecks Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2017 - 12:01 am
 

Here are three things to watch on day 110 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Second house passage. Non-exempt bills must receive passage from their second house by midnight, or they die. Expect a long and hectic day as the Nevada Legislature begins its final sprint to the finish.

2. Marijuana tax. The proposed 10 percent excise tax on retail marijuana sales makes up a key part of Gov. Brian Sandoval’s recommended budget. Senate Bill 487, sponsored by Senate Revenue and Economic Development, is scheduled for a Senate floor vote.

3. Collective bargaining. Democrats are pushing ahead with collective bargaining for state workers. Senate Bill 486, sponsored by Senate Government Affairs, is scheduled for a work session in the same committee.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
