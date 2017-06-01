3 things to watch on day 116 of the Nevada Legislature

Gov. Brian Sandoval signs into law a bipartisan bill on May 8, ensuring the continued reorganization of the Clark County School District. Attending the ceremony in Carson City were, from left, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, Assembly Minority Leader Paul Anderson and Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson. (Sean Whaley Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here are three things to watch on day 116 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Budget bills. Both the Senate and Assembly on Wednesday introduced the five budget bills needed to close out the session. The constitution requires the education budget to pass first, which puts lawmakers on a tight timeline.

2. Marijuana tax. Senate bill 487 contains a 10 percent tax on the retail sale of marijuana. It’s on Senate General File, and it’s the key indicator of if there is a deal on education savings accounts.

3. Small business loans. Sen. Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, wants to create a loan program for small businesses, including those owned by minorities and women. Senate Bill 126 is up in Assembly Ways and Means.

