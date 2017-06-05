3 things to watch on Day 120 of the Nevada Legislature

People hold signs as they participate in a rally in favor of education savings accounts, or ESAs, outside of the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Legislative Building on the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A woman makes a signs before the start of a rally supporting education savings accounts, or ESAs, outside of the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Nevada Senate meets during the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Legislative Building on the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Here are three things to watch for on Day 120 of the 2017 Legislative session.

1. Death of ESA funding. Despite months of rhetoric from Gov. Brian Sandoval on the need for Education Savings Accounts, the session will be ending without ESA funding. Sandoval’s actions didn’t back up his rhetoric, and thousands of Nevada children won’t receive the educational options they need.

2. CIP budget. The legislature still needs to pass the Capital Improvement Projects budget, SB546, which Senate Republicans had previously defeated in their quest for ESAs. Look for conservatives to use this vote as the way to tell who was and who wasn’t truly committed to ESAs.

3. Beat the clock. The only deadline that lawmakers can’t make an exception to happens when the clock strikes midnight and turns Monday into Tuesday. The legislature adjourns sine die, so expect both houses to be rushing bills through to the very end.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.