3 things to watch on day 82 of the Nevada Legislature

Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, listens to Sen. Joseph Hardy, R-Boulder City, during a Senate Health and Human Services committee meeting at the Nevada Legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, D-Las Vegas, argues that Senate Joint Resolution 2, lending symbolic support for the federal Equal Rights Amendment, would have a more limited effect than both supporters and opponents claim in Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections, March 14, 2017. (Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @victorjoecks

Nevada National Guard soldiers Spc. Sean Grube, left, Pv2. Reinani Baranowski and Pfc. Bryson Mook patrols at McCarran International Airport with Metro Officer Larry Mook on Friday, Dec. 30,2016. The soldiers are teaming up with Metro to add extra security at the airport during the New Year's weekend. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Nevada Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, talks in his office at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Wednesday, May 27, 2015. Settelmeyer, who sponsored a bill to replace Nevada's presidential caucus system with a primary election, said the Assembly committee vote to kill the plan will hurt Nevada. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here are three things to watch on day 82 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. National Guard protections. A National Guard member of another state who works in Nevada would have his or her job protected if ordered to active service under Assembly Bill 337. The proposal by Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, D-Las Vegas, is up in Senate Government Affairs.

2. Marriage by mayor. Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, wants to allow mayors to perform marriages, but prevent them from accepting a fee. Senate Bill 279 is up in Assembly Judiciary.

3. Child care priority. Senate Bill 326 would require child care facilities to give priority to children whose parents are active duty military members. The proposal by Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, is up in Assembly Health and Human Services.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.