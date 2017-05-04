3 things to watch on day 88 of the Nevada Legislature

Sen. Mark Manendo, center, and Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, right, discuss Senate Bill 259 requiring ignition interlocks for DUI offenders at a press conference Friday, March 17, 2017 in Carson City. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here are three things to watch on day 88 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Cash for Hollywood. Assembly Bill 492 would allocate $10 million a year in transferable tax credits for companies to film in Nevada. Assembly Ways and Means will consider the bill it’s sponsoring in the 8 a.m. meeting.

2. Bullying. Parents of bullied students would be able to move their child to a different public school under Assembly Bill 292. The proposal by Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, D-Las Vegas, is up in Senate Education.

3. Ex-felons on juries. Sen. Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, wants to allow some felons to vote and serve on juries after being released from prison. Senate Bill 125 is up in Assembly Corrections, Parole, and Probation at 8 a.m.

