3 things to watch on day 88 of the Nevada Legislature

Here are three things to watch on day 88 of the 2017 legislative session:
1. Cash for Hollywood. Assembly Bill 492 would allocate $10 million a year in transferable tax credits for companies to film in Nevada. Assembly Ways and Means will consider the bill it’s sponsoring in the 8 a.m. meeting.
2. Bullying. Parents of bullied students would be able to move their child to a different public school under Assembly Bill 292. The proposal by Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, D-Las Vegas, is up in Senate Education.
3. Ex-felons on juries. Sen. Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, wants to allow some felons to vote and serve on juries after being released from prison. Senate Bill 125 is up in Assembly Corrections, Parole, and Probation at 8 a.m.
