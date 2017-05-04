ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Victor Joecks

3 things to watch on day 88 of the Nevada Legislature

By Victor Joecks Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2017 - 12:27 am
 

Here are three things to watch on day 88 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Cash for Hollywood. Assembly Bill 492 would allocate $10 million a year in transferable tax credits for companies to film in Nevada. Assembly Ways and Means will consider the bill it’s sponsoring in the 8 a.m. meeting.

2. Bullying. Parents of bullied students would be able to move their child to a different public school under Assembly Bill 292. The proposal by Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, D-Las Vegas, is up in Senate Education.

3. Ex-felons on juries. Sen. Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, wants to allow some felons to vote and serve on juries after being released from prison. Senate Bill 125 is up in Assembly Corrections, Parole, and Probation at 8 a.m.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like