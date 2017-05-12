3 things to watch on day 96 of the Nevada Legislature

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 96 (Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, tells state workers he will work to help restore past wage cuts at a rally at the Nevada Legislature on Friday. Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal

School choice students at the School Choice Week celebration in Carson City on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left, Nevada lawmakers Sen. Scott Hammond, Assemblyman Paul Anderson and Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, attend the school choice event in Carson City on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Treasurer Dan Schwartz, right, and Sen. Scott Hammond, second from right, met with parents to discuss the ESA program on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, including Robin Brockelsby and her daughter Taylor, and Jim Bathgate. (Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here are three things to watch on day 96 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. ESAs. Democrats don’t want to talk about Education Savings Accounts, but the funding for ESAs will be heard in both Senate Finance and Assembly Ways and Means as part of scheduled budget closings.

2. Paid sick leave. Private employers with more than 50 workers would have to provide paid sick leave under Senate Bill 196. The proposal by Sen. Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, is up in Assembly Commerce and Labor.

3. Purchasing Medicaid. Assemblyman Michael Sprinkle, D-Sparks, wants Nevadans to be able to buy Medicaid coverage on the Silver State Exchange. Medicaid would compete with private insurers, with losses backstopped by taxpayers. Assembly Bill 374 is in Assembly Health and Human Services.

