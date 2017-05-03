ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Victor Joecks

3 things to watch on Legislative Session Day 87

By Victor Joecks Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2017 - 12:01 am
 

Here are three things to watch on day 87 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. PERS secrecy. Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, wants to prevent the public from finding out the names of retirees collecting public pensions. Senate Bill 384 is up in Assembly Government Affairs.

2. Prescription drugs. Senate Bill 265 would require pharmaceutical companies to disclose propriety financial information. The proposal by Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, will be in Senate Health and Human Services.

3. Money for Planned Parenthood. The Nevada Legislature would create and fund an account for local governments and nonprofits to provide family planning services, under a plan from Cancela. Senate Bill 122 also prohibits organizations receiving funding from requiring parental consent for minors receiving family planning services. It’s up in Assembly Health and Human Services.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like