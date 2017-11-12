A future DACA deal offers risk, reward for Heller

Even Republican primary voters can begrudgingly accept the need for elected officials to compromise. What they can’t — and shouldn’t — accept are GOP politicians caving in to their opponents.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bill that aims to streamline veterans claims was proposed in Congress on Thursday by senators who said the government has failed to uphold its duty to disabled service members for the past 20 years. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and five others called for a series of actions in the bill they said would attack the backlog that has proved difficult for the Department of Veterans Affairs to whittle down, leading to long waits that they said can devastate a veteran financially and emotionally. (Steve Tetreault/Stephens Washington Bureau)

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., waits as protesters yell during a press conference on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 in San Francisco. Several dozen young immigrants shouted down Pelosi, the top Democrat in the U.S. House, on Monday during an event in San Francisco, following her recent conversations with President Donald Trump over the future of a program that grants many of them legal status. (Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Abogados y docentes de UNLV realizaron un foro informativo para los estudiantes beneficiarios de DACA que asisten a la Universidad de Nevada Las Vegas. Sábado 16 de septiembre en UNLV. | Foto Anthony Avellaneda / El Tiempo.

High school student JaVaughn Rhodes participates in a rally in support of the DREAM Act in honor of his friends who have received DACA, at Rancho high school in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 207. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

Republican Congressional District 3 candidate Danny Tarkanian is shown during his election night gathering at Born and Raised in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 14, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

That’s the decision facing Sen. Dean Heller on what to do with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Then-president Barack Obama created DACA in 2012 via executive action, and it gave legal status to some illegal immigrants who came here as children. It was an overreach, and experts considered it vulnerable to a legal challenge. Even Obama had previously said he didn’t have the constitutional authority to rewrite immigration law.

In September, President Donald Trump announced that he was ending DACA in six months. He delayed ending the program immediately because he wanted Congress to pass a constitutional version of it. In the weeks after that announcement, Trump has signaled that he wants significant concessions — such as money for a border wall — in exchange for a DACA bill. Republican senators, meanwhile, want stronger internal enforcement measures such as mandatory E-Verify, the system employers can use to ensure that potential employees are authorized to work in the United States.

Republicans control both houses of Congress but have only 52 votes in the Senate. They need 60 votes to break a filibuster, so any DACA deal would have to receive some Democratic support. This is where Heller, who’s facing a serious primary challenge from businessman Danny Tarkanian, comes in.

“I’m going to support the DACA fix,” Heller told me last week when I interviewed him on “Nevada Politics Today.” “I’m going to push as hard as I can to make sure that there’s border security and that there’s an E-Verify system in there. I believe most of us in the majority believe the same way.

“It will be very difficult to have a clean DACA vote, but if that’s what we end up with at the end of the day, I certainly am going to support it.”

But if Heller voted for a clean DACA bill, it would — and should — drive Republican primary voters crazy. It wouldn’t be about the issue. It’d be about the capitulation.

Democrats want to make DACA permanent. Republicans want increased internal enforcement measures, such as mandatory E-Verify. Trump wants to build his wall.

It’s a game of chicken, and Republican voters are sick and tired of their side blinking. Put Democrats in a tough spot. Make Democrats vote against a compromise package that includes DACA, E-Verify and money for the wall. This would be good politics, too, because both DACA and E-Verify both poll in the 70s.

Democrats and liberals understand this, so they’re ratcheting up the pressure to pass a stand-alone DACA bill. Last week, the Service Employees International Union held rallies in Las Vegas and Reno calling for just that. But the union is never going to support Heller or other Republicans. Fold on DACA and liberal groups will just demand the next item on their agenda.

This is basic stuff, and Republicans will be watching to see if Heller believes what he says and has the backbone to fight for their priorities.

“I’d call their bluff,” said Heller. “We have 52. They have 48. Let’s call their bluff.”

He should. It would produce better policy, and it would be good politics for Heller. But if Heller folds — while holding the winning hand — it’s going to drive Republican primary voters to Tarkanian.

For Heller, DACA is high risk, high reward.

