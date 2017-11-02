Trustee Kevin Child defends self against accusations — VIDEO

Clark County School District Trustee Kevin Child defended himself Wednesday from accusations that he’s acted inappropriately with students and district employees.

Child also said he has continued to visit schools, in defiance of a memo issued by Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky banning Child from almost all school district property.

Child made his comments while appearing Wednesday on “Nevada Politics Today.”

Asked directly if he had ever made inappropriate comments to a CCSD student or employee, Child was emphatic.

“No, I have not,” he said.

Asked about a 2016 accusation by a female school district employee that he had stared her up and down, Child said he had never sexually harassed anyone.

“Never have,” he said. “We used to own A&W Root Beer stands. I was always told be careful what you do, because you’re held accountable on your actions.”

Child said he’s been falsely accused and ties the accusations to his attempts to question district finances.

Child vowed to continue visiting district schools, despite Skorkowsky’s memo. He said he had visited schools since the memo came out without incident.

“I’m going to go to schools,” he said. “There’s got to be due process and I was never allowed due process. All it was, was that someone sent a memo out. To me, that creates a hostile work environment when you have no basis.”

