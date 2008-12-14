Newspaper carrier killed, wife injured in accident

A contract newspaper carrier for the Review-Journal was killed while driving to his route with his wife early Saturday morning.

Las Vegas police said a man driving a 2003 BMW Z4 convertible ran a red light heading west on Spring Mountain Road at Rainbow Boulevard at 3:18 a.m.

Alejandro San Pedro, 31, was driving north on Rainbow in a 2002 Nissan Xterra and struck the driver’s side of the BMW in the intersection.

None of the people in any of the vehicles was wearing a seat belt, according to police. San Pedro was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Pedro’s wife, 19-year-old Esther San Pedro Martin, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said. She was helping him on his route, according to Review-Journal Distribution Center Manager Chris Smith.

The driver of the BMW, 36-year-old William Bierlein of Henderson, was also taken to UMC in critical condition, according to police.

Smith said Alejandro San Pedro had been working out of the Blue Diamond distribution center, near Blue Diamond Road and Valley View Boulevard, since August. His route started in the area of Charleston and Rainbow boulevards.