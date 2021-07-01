NHP investigates two fatal crashes

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating two fatal crashes on Southern Nevada roadways early Thursday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating two fatal crashes on Southern Nevada roadways early Thursday.

The Highway Patrol said the first crash happened on Interstate 15 at Starr Avenue sometime around midnight. One person was killed. Photos from the crash scene showed a sedan vehicle with heavy front-end damage. Traffic was diverted around the crash scene onto St. Rose Parkway.

The second crash happened at U.S. Highway 95 at Horizon Drive at approximately 5 a.m. Photos from the crash scene showed a small sedan smashed into the back of a semi, cutting off most of the top of the sedan. One person was dead at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

Both crashes remained under investigation early Thursday. Motorists were advised to avoid both areas.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.