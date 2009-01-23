NHRA LAPS NASCAR

The National Hot Rod Association has topped NASCAR’s efforts to curb testing by its major teams.

NASCAR is not allowing any testing at tracks that host any of its Sprint Cup, Nationwide, Camping World Truck or regional touring series. The ban is year-round.

NHRA will allow pre-season testing, but its Nitro Funny Car and Top Fuel teams only will be permitted four days of testing during the 24-event season whether it’s at a track sanctioned by NHRA or not.

It’s a bold move and you can read the NHRA press release in its entirety below.

I see a few problems.

First, NHRA says the move is part of its “ongoing effort to assist in curtailing escalating costs associated with the operation of professional nitromethane category vehicles.”

A year ago when it banned testing for the nitro-burners it was because of an alleged shortage of nitromethane.

The purpose of the ruling is to level the playing field. Teams such as John Force Racing, Don Schumacher Racing and the new Alan Johnson stable have the financial wherewithal to test as much as they want.

That might be good for the sport.

Secondly, what if a new team forms midway through the season and it has a new, inexperienced driver. Is the rookie only to be allowed four days — are these eight-hour days or 18-hour days? — to learn how to drive and get licensed?

Thirdly, can a mega-team create a team that will not enter NHRA events and only test to provide its “real” drivers and crew chiefs with data?

Finally, this means that Force’s four-car team can have a combined 16 test days or Schumacher’s three cars can total 12. That still seems unfair to a new team such as Mike Ashley’s Top Fueler that Antron Brown will drive. It gets four test days.

Here’s the release … what do you think?

NHRA MANDATES 2009 TESTING POLICY FOR TOP FUEL AND FUNNY CAR CATEGORIES

GLENDORA, Calif. (Jan. 21, 2009) — In an ongoing effort to assist in curtailing escalating costs associated with the operation of professional nitromethane category vehicles (Top Fuel and Funny Car), NHRA has implemented the following testing limitations for the 2009 NHRA Full Throttle Drag Racing Series season.

Unlimited testing for Top Fuel and Funny Car teams will be permitted until the 2009 season opener at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Feb. 5, 2009. At that point, and during the 2009 NHRA Full Throttle Drag Racing Series season (Feb 5 to Nov 15), professional nitromethane teams will be limited to a maximum of four (4) one-day test sessions. This policy applies to both the team and driver.

NHRA’s definition of testing includes, but is not limited to, any run or attempted run conducted at any track whatsoever, whether or not it is an NHRA track or NHRA-sanctioned track. Exhibitions, match racing, licensing attempts, and the like, are considered testing and will be subject to this testing policy. For example, participating at a two-day match race will be defined as two testing session days. Regardless of the number of runs attempted per day, each day will be defined as one testing day.

A team in violation of this testing policy will forfeit all NHRA Full Throttle points earned at the next NHRA National event at which the team participates. Any team demonstrating a flagrant disregard or continual violation of the testing policy may be subject to additional punitive action as deemed appropriate by NHRA in its sole and absolute discretion.

The policy was developed after consultation with several professional nitromethane teams on a fair and equitable way to limit testing in the 2009 season. NHRA’s decisions enforcing the policy will be final and not appealable.

Headquartered in Glendora, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. It presents 24 national events through its NHRA Full Throttle Drag Racing Series. NHRA has 80,000 members and 140 member tracks. The NHRA-sanctioned sportsman and bracket racing series provide competition opportunities for drivers of all levels. The NHRA develops the stars of tomorrow by offering the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, NHRA Summit Racing Series and the NHRA Drags: Street Legal Style presented by AAA. NHRA also offers the Jr. Drag Racing League for youth ages 8 to 17.

-30-

NASCAR NEWS FROM THIS WEEK’S MEDIA TOUR

With teams scrambling to find sponsorships and raise enough money to run full schedules in this economic crisis, Roush Fenway Racing president Geoff Smith thinks NASCAR should reconsider its four-car limit in the Sprint Cup.

Not a chance, according to NASCAR president Mike Helton.

"We have not changed our mind on this," Helton said. "As a matter of fact, it’s probably stronger than it’s ever been, and we believe it’s the right thing to do. That move of a cap of ownership on cars … was a piece of a bigger puzzle."

Roush Fenway will have five Sprint Cup cars this season for the final time before it has to meet NASCAR’s car cap in 2010.

Smith, speaking to reporters at the Sprint Cup media tour, believes the recession will make it difficult for that divested fifth car to survive with a smaller team.

Smith also speculated sponsors may be hesitant to stick around if the car is transferred elsewhere.

"It’s some vision that was misplaced about how to get new owners in the business," Smith said. "It’s a difficult business to be in. Economically, it’s very difficult even in the best of times. It takes a lot of capital to get people trained and engines developed. Frankly, it requires cooperative combinations to be able to make it work."

Helton said multiple-car teams are not guaranteed success and could hinder NASCAR during an economic downturn.

"Imagine what it would be like if an owner who had eight or nine teams had financial problems and shut his garage down?" Helton said.

But owner Jack Roush feels he’s been unfairly singled out as the only team with more than four cars. Carl Edwards, Matt Kenseth, Greg Biffle, David Ragan and Jamie McMurray will drive for Roush Fenway this season.

"They’ll have to think if changing their mind or losing face is offset by the fact that a sponsor might stay in and we may have one more team in the series," Roush said.

Smith said the fifth car’s destination would likely be Yates Racing, which has an alliance with Roush Fenway. Several teams have since joined similar partnerships.

"Owners of multiple cars that know how to operate race teams, in general, perform better than other people," Smith said. "So there is a deeper competitive field even though there are fewer owners. That gets jeopardized when you begin to shrink the top owners."

HALL OF FAME: NASCAR announced that its new Hall of Fame, scheduled to open next year in downtown Charlotte, N.C., will have five inductees a year.

A 20-member nominating committee will determine the list of no more than 25 candidates. That committee will then join 27 other former drivers, owners, crew chiefs, media members and other officials. A 48th ballot will represent the results of a nationwide fan ballot.

To be eligible, former drivers must have competed 10 years in NASCAR and be retired for at least three years. Non-drivers must have worked at least 10 years in the industry.

"With the excitement already building about the physical layout of the Hall of Fame, this will add to the excitement on another front, regarding this impressive, historic project," NASCAR chairman Brian France said. "We have established an orderly induction process that is inclusive, involving various industry constituencies — most importantly, the fans."

The first induction is scheduled for May 2010 when NASCAR comes to the Charlotte area for the All-Star race and Coca-Cola 600.

NEW ENGINES: After three years of work, Doug Yates has helped complete a new Ford racing engine, the first in decades for the car maker.

The engine, which will be slowly phased in this season, was unveiled Thursday. Yates and Roush Fenway Racing have an engine alliance.

"To be able to go in and design something from a clean sheet of paper is really cool. But we had a lot to learn to get there," Yates said. "We ended up with what we feel is technically a better product."

The engine features an improved cooling system that will allow the engine to run hotter and a redesigned layout that Yates hopes will produce more power.

The engine will not be used at Daytona, but could be put on some Fords later in the season.

"The guys that are on the bubble with points, we’re not going to take as much risk," Yates said. "If a guy is 300 points in the lead or 300 points from making the Chase, you might take some risk in that car."

DIVERSITY: NASCAR, much maligned for its lack of diversity, is beefing up a program it hopes will bring more minorities to the sport.

Twelve drivers will compete in various lower-tier racing series in 2009, with former Dale Earnhardt Inc. president Max Siegel taking over the initiative.

More than 200 minority and female drivers applied for one of the spots in the program.

"The expansion to 12 drivers and 11 teams is a great sign of opportunities that continue to be created for young diverse drivers," France said. "We look forward to the leadership of Max Siegel and know he will help bring Drive for Diversity to the next level."

NASCAR has no minority drivers in its top-level Sprint Cup.

RAGAN’S HOPES: David Ragan is entering only his third full season in Sprint Cup, set to drive the No. 6 Ford with new sponsor UPS.

But Ragan was collecting praise from nearly everyone on Thursday, even as he searches for his first victory after finishing 13th in points in 2008.

"David Ragan will be as good as anybody’s been in this business. He’s the real deal," Roush said.

Added his teammate Edwards: "David’s got the whole package."

With Roush saying he believes all five of his cars can qualify for the season-ending Chase for the championship, there’s plenty of pressure on the 24-year-old Ragan.

"We know we’re another year or so from winning that championship," Ragan said. "But we’re pretty close at winning a lot of races."

EDWARDS VS. BUSCH: Edwards, honored as the driver of the year by the National Motorsports Press Association, is looking forward to renewing his not-so-friendly rivalry with Kyle Busch. The drivers combined for 17 Sprint Cup wins and several verbal jousts in 2008, although Jimmie Johnson won the points championship.

If you’re mad at somebody, don’t like someone, it just makes it more fun to beat them," Edwards said. "You have to be careful. If they outrun you, you can’t get down about it.

"Really, the best thing for me personally is I kind of race everyone the same. That ends up being the best. As hard as it is sometimes, that’s worked pretty well for me."

(This NASCAR news provided by The Associated Press.)