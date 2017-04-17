No one hurt in early morning house fire in east Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nobody was home when a house caught fire in the east Las Vegas Valley Monday morning.

Firefighters with Clark County Fire Department were called to 5477 Requa Ave., near East Charleston Boulevard and Christy Lane, about 4:20 a.m.

Arriving crews found smoke and fire coming from a two-story house, Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan wrote in a release. They attacked the fire from the outside to knock down flames before going inside and dousing the fire just after 4:40 a.m.

It wasn’t clear if anybody was displaced from the house as it was vacant at the time of the fire, he said. Nobody was injured.

The cause is under investigation, and damage hadn’t yet been estimated.

Las Vegas Fire Department helped with the call.

5447 Requa Ave., Las Vegas, Nevada