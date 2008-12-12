North Las Vegas moving forward with Kiel Ranch planning

After more than two decades of being at the bottom of the priority list, North Las Vegas city officials are working to develop a detailed master plan for restoration and redevelopment of Kiel Ranch Historic Park, 100 E. Carey Ave.

In recent months, many Ward 2 residents, where the park is located, have voiced concern over the progression of development at the site.

“We’ve been put on the back burner for years,” resident Carrie Brown-Thomas said at a Nov. 18 town hall meeting. “I’m sick of this community not being a priority, and it starts with projects like Kiel Ranch.”

While funding for the construction portion of the project may be out of reach, at least for now, North Las Vegas officials are moving forward with a design plan that many hope will serve as a catalyst for future funding endeavors connected with the project.

“With a detailed outline that will serve as the guide for the project, it may be easier to get grants,” Michelle Menart, planner with the North Las

Vegas parks and planning and development division, said. “Previous plans were not nearly as detailed.”

THE HISTORY

The property is overrun with 100 years worth of vegetation, a natural artesian spring and at least two historically significant structures: an adobe structure constructed in the 1800s and a shed that officials refer to as the Doll House.

“The adobe is one of the oldest buildings in the state,” Menart said. “I’m not sure why the shed is referred to by that name.”

The site reportedly was inhabited by Paiute Indians during the 19th century and later was converted to an “Indian farm” by Mormon missionaries who sought to teach the natives.

According to Menart, the property was homesteaded by Conrad Kiel in 1864 and changed ownership several times through the years.

The city has owned the seven-acre site for more than 30 years.

“The intention has been to build a historical park there,” Menart said. “But the level of priority has changed through the years based on competing priorities.”

According to Menart, the city’s financial state was a bit more precarious in the 1990s and growth was not sufficient enough to support park development.

“When the population influx began and we did start to develop, we found it hard to keep up with the growth,” she said. “The priority in the last 20 years has been placed on delivering projects that serve the greater recreational needs of the community.”

The site is not open to the public.

THE PLAN

Menart said that city officials are working to develop a detailed master plan that will aid and direct future development efforts.

“Although there are not presently funds to develop the site, having this detailed plan will aid with grant processes,” Menart said. “There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the issue of how the site should be used, rather for recreation or as a historical preservation site. There are viable arguments on both sides. The city is working diligently to ensure that we get it right.”

The city hired a consulting firm to form a comprehensive preservation and development plan in September.

“We hope to develop a thorough design concept,” Menart said.

The North Las Vegas City Council will see a final presentation in July.

Previous Kiel Ranch planning efforts, according to Menart, have not been as detailed. Consultants, engineers and city officials are now working to determine the best use for the property, a decision that hinges on a variety of factors, including the identification of educational opportunities related to the historic, ecological and cultural resources of the site and the level of environmental, archeological and biological preservation measures needed.

According to Menart, city officials have been working to define the scope of projected restoration efforts in connection with the adobe building.

Since 2007, the city has worked with Melvyn Green & Associates, a firm specializing in the restoration of historic structures, to produce drawings required in refurbishing the adobe. A preliminary study conducted in July determined restoration costs to be $240,000 for the first phase of stabilization. According to Menart, the first phase will include critical stabilization improvements beginning with replacing the roof and floor and rebuilding walls.

“The structure is very fragile, and there’s a lot of work to be done,” Menart said. “It needs to be weatherized to protect it from the elements, for starters.”

THE CHALLENGE

Menart said one of the primary challenges the city is facing in the design of a historic park site is that nothing else akin to the plan exists within the North Las Vegas parks setting.

“We have a vision for walking sites, picnic areas and restoration of the adobe,” she said. “But there’s no blueprint for this. Just how recreational will the site end up being? We don’t know. And because there aren’t any recreational parks in the area, it’s a huge concern for residents.”

While the development and design of the site are now being considered a priority, Menart said that lack of funding might prevent the project from moving forward.

The momentum and fruition of the project is contingent upon the availability of funding, she said.

The city submitted a grant application for the 2009 CCA Grant Program in an effort to gain concrete funding for the first phase of improvements. The commission will rule on the application in March.

According to Mayor Pro Tem William Robinson, various organizations and individuals have voiced opinions and concerns in connection with the development, or lack thereof, at the site, but not one has stepped forward with a funding solution.

“Everyone has an opinion,” he said. “We all do. But the fact remains that a lot of work needs to be done. Finding funding will be a struggle for now, but we are committed to making this project happen, finally.”

Because city officials believe that the site’s definitive historical and cultural resonance goes beyond only North Las Vegas, appropriation for funding has been sought on both the county and state levels.

“In 2007, a request for state funding was read once before the Legislature, but no action was taken,” Menart said. “We plan to try again in the future.” Another funding concern stems from the fact that more mature portions of the city don’t yield the amount of residential construction taxes, which ultimately support park districts and development in newer areas, Menart said.

“Many of our parks are paid for by developers as part of their master plan agreements with the city,” she said. “But funding presents a challenge in areas such as Ward 2, where Kiel Ranch is located.”

City Manager Gregory Rose said that because Nevada residents will benefit from a historical park, the burden of funding should not be placed on the shoulders of North Las Vegas taxpayers.

“I think it is wrong to simply increase your taxes for something that will benefit people outside of the city, as well as residents,” he said. “The state has contributed limited dollars. The federal government has contributed limited dollars. But as a city, we’re trying to find alternate sources for development and continuing to push those we already have.”

Robinson said he is as displeased with the situation as many Ward 2 residents are.

“But you do the best with what you’ve got,” he said. “And that’s what we’re doing.”

A community workshop focused on the development of the Kiel Ranch project has been tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the North Las Vegas Library, 2300 Civic Center Drive.

For more information, call 633-1171.

Contact North Las Vegas and Downtown View reporter Amanda Llewellyn at allewellyn@viewnews.com or 380-4535.