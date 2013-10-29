North Las Vegas police seek suspect in sex assault of child

Police are searching for a man suspected in the sexual assault of child under 14 years old.

North Las Vegas police identified Guadalupe “Lupe” Barrales as the suspect in the sexual assault that occurred on Oct. 17 in the area of Commerce Street and Carey Avenue.

Barrales, 32, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he has a prominent scar across the left side of his forehead.

Barrales has no known address but works as a dishwasher at a business near Alta Drive and Rampart Boulevard, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the case or the whereabouts of Barrales is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

