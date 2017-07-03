Northwest Arizona fire district chief, board members indicted

The interim chief and two governing board members of a north Kingman, Arizona, fire district have been indicted on felony charges of conflict of interest and misuse of public monies.

Wayne Eder, left, Vic Riccardi and Sue Wilkin (Dave Hawkins/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Mohave County grand jury on Thursday indicted Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District board members Vic Riccardi and Sue Wilkin and interim Chief Wayne Eder. Each has been directed to appear for arraignment July 17.

The county attorney’s office has confirmed the charges involve Eder’s award of a fire district truck repair job to Riccardi’s auto shop without knowledge or approval of the full board. This occurred while Eder was an applicant for promotion to the chief’s position.

Wilkin allegedly served as the courier delivering an invoice to the district office and the $1,357 check for the work to Riccardi.

Each of the defendants has declined to comment.