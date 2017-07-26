NY Yankees honor fallen North Las Vegas officer Chad Parque

Parque, a Yankees fan, died after suffering critical injuries in a head-on collsion with a car traveling the wrong way on Martin Luther King Boulevard in early January.

Chad Parque honored at Yankee Stadium (NLVPD/Twitter)

Chad Parque (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The New York Yankees honored fallen North Las Vegas police detective Chad Parque during their game Tuesday.

The North Las Vegas Police Department thanked the Yankees in a tweet for the tribute to Parque on their billboard.

He loved the Yankees and always dreamed of attending a game, the tweet said. Now he has.

Parque, a 10-year veteran of the department, died after suffering critical injuries in a head-on collision with a car traveling the wrong way on Martin Luther King Boulevard in early January.

He was 32 years old, described as warmhearted, a good friend and committed to his family and work.

The Yankees won their game against the Cincinnati Reds 4-2.

