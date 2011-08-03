Oklahoma woman claims famed hijacker is her uncle

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma woman claims she’s certain one of her uncles was famed hijacker D.B. Cooper.

Marla Cooper of Oklahoma City tells ABC News she believes her uncle Lynn Doyle Cooper was the man who hijacked a Northwest Orient plane, parachuted from it with $200,000 and never was caught. She says she was only 8 at the time, but recalls her uncle saying "our money troubles are over."

She says her father mentioned the heist just before he died in 1995, and that her mother recalled it in 2009. Marla Cooper says she only recently reached out to the FBI.

The FBI says the agency is following a "credible" lead on a new suspect who died 10 years ago but won’t say if the tip can be traced to Marla Cooper.