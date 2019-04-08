One critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Summerlin

A two-vehicle accident in Summerlin crtically injured a man late Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal detail was called out to investigate the 10:39 p.m. crash at Town Center and La Madre Mountain drives, just east of Downtown Summerlin, according to Lt. David Gordon.

One person was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Gordon estimated that roads in the area would be closed until between 4 and 6 a.m.

The fatal detail is expected to release additional detals later Monday.