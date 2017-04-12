One lane reopens after 9-vehicle crash shuts down southbound I-15 near Moapa

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured during a crash involving nine vehicles early Wednesday on Interstate 15 near Moapa, but all southbound traffic was shut down for nearly eight hours.

The 2:55 a.m. wreck involved five semitrailers and four passenger cars, according to the Clark County Fire Department. Previous reports had a smaller total of involved vehicles.

All southbound traffic was being diverted off the highway at mile marker 90 onto the frontage road for nearly eight hours while crews cleaned up the scene. As of 10:25 a.m., just one lane was reopened.

#FASTALERT

4/12/2017 10:25AM, =UPDATE=

I-15 Southbound at Glendale (MM90), One SB lane now OPEN, expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) April 12, 2017

“There is a load of steel all over southbound lanes that is going to take a while to clear,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The collision happened when a semitrailer carrying a load of steel heading north on the highway hit the center divider, Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu said. The impact caused the steel to spill into the southbound lanes.

The Nevada Highway Patrol and units from volunteer stations in Moapa, Logandale and Overton also responded to the scene.

Several calls to the Nevada Highway Patrol were not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

