Online vault for Cox High Speed users

My next column will include a segment on the new Media Store and Share service for all premiere and preferred Cox High Speed Internet customers.

I set up my 5GB storage vault in a matter of minutes and copied files to it quickly. It’s another great way to back-up important files, like music, photos and video, and also share them with family and friends.

I’ve been e-mailing important files to my personal G-Mail and Yahoo! mail accounts for a number of years, and getting in the habit of storing files here — as I also do on my .Mac account — will be easy.

Here’s the press release from Cox announcing the new service:

COX LAS VEGAS LAUNCHES “MEDIA STORE AND SHARE”

Free service allows customers to back-up files online and share them with friends and family



LAS VEGAS – Cox Communications Las Vegas today announced it will begin offering high-speed Internet customers up to 5GB of free storage in an online vault through its new Media Store and Share service. The feature, available free for all Preferred and Premier High Speed Internet package customers, allows users to save their favorite photos, videos and documents online and share them with others via an e-mail link.



“We’re committed to helping our customers get more out of what they’re into,” stated Leo Brennan, senor vice president and general manager of Cox Las Vegas. “Media Store and Share is a perfect example of bringing that strategy to life. Customers can back-up their files in their own secure, online vault – and if they choose, they can share those files with friends and family.”



Media Store and Share allows customers to manually transfer files from their computer into their online vault. PC users can also download a separate program that will automatically copy specified file types from the customer’s computer into the storage vault on a regular basis – providing essential online back-up. Media Store and Share also lets customers store music for personal use and create custom playlists with their music files.



Customers can access the new Media Store and Share service by logging into their primary Cox account through the Internet Tools link on www.cox.net. The easy-to-use application walks the customer through the process of uploading files, creating folders and sharing files with other users.



“With Media Store and Share from Cox, there’s no hopping between several separate video and photo sites to store and share different types of files,” stated Brennan “The integrated storage vault allows users to keep various file types in one place and share them with as few or as many people as they’d like.”



Media Store and Share is the latest in a series of enhancements for Cox High Speed Internet customers. In the last year alone, Cox has increased speeds and added PowerBoost for Uploads, increased mailbox sizes, strengthened Internet safety with the Cox Security Suite powered by McAfee, and added new features like Cox Rhapsody music and free access to myNOGGIN. Customers recognize Cox as an Internet provider of choice, as evidenced by the 2007 PC Magazine Readers’ Choice Award. Cox has received this honor four out of the last five years.