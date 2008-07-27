Pahrump candidate’s family ties questioned

Linda DeMeo is running for justice of the peace on a platform that includes plans for Pahrump’s first night court, but all some people seem to want to talk about is the man she’s sleeping with.

Linda DeMeo is running for justice of the peace on a platform that includes plans for Pahrump’s first night court, but all some people seem to want to talk about is the man she’s sleeping with.

DeMeo’s bunk mate, and husband of 32 years, is Nye County Sheriff Tony DeMeo.

Some see that as a conflict of interest, one that could require her, if elected, to excuse herself from all criminal cases investigated by her husband’s department. Which, in Pahrump, is just about every criminal case.

Linda DeMeo dismisses all that as politically motivated nonsense. “What it boils down to is: Can I be fair and impartial?” she said. “I have my own mind, and I have always used it.”

Linda DeMeo, a cashier at a car dealership, is one of 13 candidates for justice of the peace in Pahrump’s Department 2, a newly created post to serve the growing community 60 miles west of Las Vegas.

Early voting for the Aug. 12 primary begins today. The top two finishers will advance to the Nov. 4 general election.

The conflict question has dogged Linda DeMeo throughout her campaign. She was peppered about it by audience members at a recent candidates’ forum.

“None of this bothers me. None of this is new,” she said. “This is politics.”

It doesn’t matter that she is married to the sheriff, Linda DeMeo said, because every criminal case must go through the district attorney’s office before it arrives in Justice Court.

She said her husband’s role as sheriff is mostly administrative. He rarely makes arrests or becomes directly involved in investigations, she said.

The sheriff agreed.

“I will probably never appear in front of my wife’s court. That’s the fact of the matter,” said Tony DeMeo, who plans to run for a third term in 2010.

One person with reason to worry is Harry Kuehn, who has worked as Nye County’s principal public defender off and on for 15 years.

But Kuehn said Linda DeMeo’s quest for the bench is “not that big a problem.”

She should be able to serve the court without conflict, so long as the sheriff “keeps his fat hands” out of cases that come before her, Kuehn said.

Just to be sure, though, the defense attorney will seek a second opinion if Linda DeMeo should win.

During her first week on the job, Kuehn plans to file what he described as a “friendly” challenge of the new judge, just to have the conflict question answered once and for all.

Kuehn filed a similar challenge a few years ago, when former Nye County prosecutor Robert Lane was elected district judge, raising questions about his ability to preside over cases that were pending in the district attorney’s office while he was working there.

The defense attorney described the process as “collegial and professional,” and everyone involved seemed grateful to have the issue put to rest. In the end, Lane had to excuse himself from a few cases.

Kuehn predicted that any judge who reviews the DeMeos’ situation will order them to refrain from discussing work or collaborating professionally in any way.

That shouldn’t be a problem, Tony DeMeo said, because he doesn’t bring his work home with him. “My wife finds out about what happens with the sheriff’s office by reading the paper,” he said.

Linda DeMeo has this much going for her: Family ties among public officials are nothing new in Nye County.

For more than two decades, Beatty Justice of the Peace Bill Sullivan sat in judgment over people arrested by his son, Gus, then an officer with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrangement was rarely questioned.

“It was never really a problem,” said Gus Sullivan, who took over as Beatty justice of the peace three years ago, after his father’s death.

Kuehn said criminal defendants in Beatty used to ask him about the father-son relationship every now and then. He usually told his clients not to worry, because Bill and Gus Sullivan were two of the most fair-minded people he knew.

To Linda DeMeo, the Sullivans are all the precedence she needs.

Just to be sure, though, she sought an advisory opinion in March from the state’s Standing Committee on Judicial Ethics and Election Practices.

In May, committee members wrote back to tell her they couldn’t rule on her conduct as a judge until she becomes one, and even then it would only be done on a case-by-case basis.

That’s how Linda DeMeo explains it anyway. She refused to supply the Review-Journal with a copy of the letter, as did the committee.

Linda DeMeo said she doesn’t feel the need to defend herself to the people who keep accusing her of having a conflict.

“I kicked around putting the letter in the (news)paper, but these people are trying to tear down my integrity. They are questioning my integrity, and this is where they’ve got my dander up.”

She said she might share the letter eventually, but only if she makes it past the primary.

“We live in Nevada,” she said. “I don’t gamble on slot machines, but I’m willing to gamble on my reputation.”

Contact reporter Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350.