Paris not looking to party in Vegas

Paris Hilton has no plans at this time to celebrate her release from jail with a party in Las Vegas, her spokesman said Tuesday.

Elliot Mintz said he was not aware of any plans for a Las Vegas celebration.

Hilton had originally planned to launch her new Web site, parishilton.com, on Saturday at the grand opening show of “Beacher’s Madhouse” at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Hilton, 26, was released from jail early Tuesday after serving 23 days for violating probation after a drunken-driving arrest.

TRAMMEL LEAVES ‘JAIL’

Prop comic Joe Trammel kept his word: He completed his 23 days in a fake jail on an open stage at the Fremont Street Experience.

Other than three hours off to perform his nightly gig at the V Theatre (Planet Hollywood Resort) and bathroom breaks at Fitzgerald’s, Trammel did his time behind pink-colored bars, while wearing a Paris-esque wig, big sunglasses and black-and-white striped prison garb.

His ordeal ended at midnight Monday.

“I met a lot of interesting people,” said Trammel, hoarse from exhaustion and talking so much. He briefly met with some show business friends who showed up to support him, then collapsed in a room at Fitzgerald’s about the time Hilton was leaving her cell in Los Angeles.

“I’m a little punchy right now,” said Trammel, 40, who lost 15 pounds. The hardest part, he said, was trying to sleep with all the partying going on. Former boxing champ Leon Spinks, who shocked Muhammad Ali for the heavyweight title in 1978 in Las Vegas, showed up in the wee hours, “just roaming around. He said he lives here now.”

It turned out to be more than a spoof and a public relations stunt, said Trammel. “It was a reality check. I really learned to appreciate life.”

Drunken driving awareness has been a personal cause since he narrowly avoided a head-on crash on 215 in 2002 that killed three, including a newlywed who was eight months pregnant. Trammel stopped to help, called 911 and pried open doors to assist the victims.

CNN talk-show host Larry King had a comedic senior moment during Tuesday’s Beatles dedication honoring the late John Lennon and George Harrison. When King opened the event by identifying the music legends as “John Lennon and George Hamilton” some laughs erupted among guests. “Why’s that funny?” blurted King, before realizing he had mistakenly lumped Hamilton, best known for his eternal tan, in with the legendary Fab Four …

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr raising clasped hands during the finale of the first anniversary performance of “Love,” (Mirage) Tuesday. With them for the standing ovation: Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison … Robert Downey Jr. and Terrence Howard, shooting roulette and craps scenes in the casino at Caesars Palace on Monday for the movie “Iron Man,” which co-stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Jeff Bridges … At Donny Osmond‘s Sunday night show at the Orleans: Larry King and his wife, Shawn, and Marty Allen. The Osmonds opened for Allen & Rossi about 40 years ago and that was the last time Donny had seen Marty. King reportedly will be taping a show with the Osmond clan on stage at the Orleans on August 14 … Marty Allen and Karon Blackwell, backstage with Brent Barrett, co-phantom of “Phantom: The Las Vegas Spectacular” on Monday. Barrett invited them for the one-year anniversary …

THE PUNCH LINE “PARIS HILTON WILL DO HER FIRST INTERVIEW WEDNESDAY WITH LARRY KING. THEY’RE BILLING IT AS ‘CRANKY MEETS SKANKY.'” — Jay Leno

