A Las Vegas pawnshop owner who fatally shot a 21-year-old man who police said robbed him was indicted this week of one charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

Victor Park was charged with killing Thomas Cola, who was shot as he was fleeing Park’s pawnshop on Jones Boulevard near Sahara Avenue.

Authorities said Cola had stolen a watch from the pawnshop.

Contact reporter David Kihara at dkihara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039.