Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in northeast valley

One man is dead after he was hit by a bus in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning.

The crash involving a Regional Transportation Commission bus happened close to 3640 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near the intersection at North Lamb about 2:40 a.m.

The man died at a hospital, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Gordon advised drivers to avoid the area while officers investigated the crash.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions between North Walnut Road and Lamb.

