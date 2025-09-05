Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash, police say

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on North Nellis Boulevard.

Southwest Airlines will offer free Wi-Fi on all flights, with a catch

Lombardo says state financial, DMV data not breached

One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian in east Las Vegas on Thursday, police said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a vehicle traveling south on North Nellis Boulevard, near Nellis and Stewart Avenue, struck the pedestrian at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday evening, Metro Lt. Sam Bonner said in a text message.

The pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road, was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after the crash. Driver impairment was not suspected, Bonner said.

Travel in the area will be impacted while the crash is being investigated, Bonner said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.