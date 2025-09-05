90°F
Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash, police say

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2025 - 7:57 pm
 

One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian in east Las Vegas on Thursday, police said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a vehicle traveling south on North Nellis Boulevard, near Nellis and Stewart Avenue, struck the pedestrian at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday evening, Metro Lt. Sam Bonner said in a text message.

The pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road, was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after the crash. Driver impairment was not suspected, Bonner said.

Travel in the area will be impacted while the crash is being investigated, Bonner said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

