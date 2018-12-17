Pedestrian, hit by car in central Las Vegas, dies at hospital

A pedestrian is dead after a Sunday night crash in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A pedestrian is dead after a Sunday night crash in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened about 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Twain Avenue and Swenson Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. A four-door vehicle traveling north hit the pedestrian, who was trying to cross Swenson outside of a crosswalk.

The pedestrian died at a local hospital.

Nearby roads are closed while police investigate the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

Twain Avenue and Swenson Street Las Vegas