Pedestrian hit, killed crossing street in east Las Vegas

A woman died after she was struck by a car while crossing a street in the east valley on Thursday night, Las Vegas police said.

(RTC camera)

A woman died after she was struck by a car in the east valley on Thursday night, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 9:15 p.m. to the crash near Flamingo and Sandhill roads, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas said. The woman was crossing Flamingo Road outside of a marked crosswalk when a gray Infiniti sedan driving westbound struck her.

The pedestrian died at the scene, Beas said. The driver of the sedan was uninjured.

Impairment was not being considered a factor in the crash, Beas said Thursday night.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman after her family has been notified.

The area will be closed to traffic for several hours while Metro detectives investigate, Beas said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.