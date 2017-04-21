Pedestrian killed trying to cross W. Flamingo at S. Stober

An aerial view of West Spring Mountain Road at South Stober Boulevard where a woman trying to cross was killed Thursday night. (Google Earth)

A woman died after she was hit by a car in the central Las Vegas Valley Thursday night.

She was crossing West Spring Mountain Road at South Stober Boulevard, near South Decatur Boulevard, about 10:30 p.m. when she was hit by a gray sedan, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said. She died at a local hospital.

Alcohol and speed didn’t appear to play roles in the crash, Hank said.

He advised drivers to avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.