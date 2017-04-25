Pedestrian struck by RTC bus in northeast Las Vegas dies

A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a bus around 2:40 a.m. near Alexander Villas Park near North Lamb and Las Vegas Boulevard North. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review Journal)

A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a bus around 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Lamb.

One man is dead after he was hit by a Regional Transportation Commission bus in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning.

The crash happened close to 3640 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near the intersection at North Lamb Boulevard about 2:40 a.m.

The man, in his 50s, was walking south in the northbound Las Vegas Boulevard lanes, Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Paul McCullough said. An RTC bus driving north hit the man. He died at University Medical Center.

McCullough said the RTC driver remained on the scene and was cooperative. He said the driver would not be cited or charged.

There were “a number of” passengers on board at the time of the crash, he said. They had left before crash detectives arrived.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed in both directions between North Walnut Road and Lamb. Lt. David Gordon advised drivers to avoid the area while officers investigated the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the pedestrian when his family is notified of his death.

This is the 43rd traffic fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

