Pedestrian struck by vehicle in southeast valley ‘critical’

One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a pedestrian and a moving vehicle in southeast Las Vegas Thursday morning.
The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after the crash at South Pecos and East Sunset roads about 4 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Daniel Alvarado said.
Alvarado said to expect road closures in the area.
No further information was immediately available.
