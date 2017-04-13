ad-fullscreen
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in southeast valley ‘critical’

By Michael Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2017 - 5:08 am
 

One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a pedestrian and a moving vehicle in southeast Las Vegas Thursday morning.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after the crash at South Pecos and East Sunset roads about 4 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Daniel Alvarado said.

Alvarado said to expect road closures in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

