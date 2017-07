A man has critical injuries after an auto-versus-pedestrian crash Wednesday night in the northeastern valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash happened about 11 p.m. near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue, Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

Kisfalvi said the pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center with critical head injuries.

