PHOTOS: Nellis change of command

Brig. Gen. Charles L. Moore Jr. took the reins of the 57th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base on Monday. As commander of the 57th Wing, he oversees 38 squadrons and four groups including the U.S. Air Force Weapons School.

Moore’s last assignment was commander of the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. He also served as commander of the 555th Fighter Squadron and led the squadron during a 2005 combat deployment for Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Moore, 45, took the reins of the 57th Wing at Nellis from Brig. Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, who awaits his next assignment.