Pizza delivery man fatally shot during robbery

A man found fatally shot in the street Saturday night in North Las Vegas was working as a pizza delivery man, police said Sunday afternoon.

North Las Vegas Police spokeswoman Officer Chrissie Coon said robbery was the motive for the slaying. Police did not release the man’s identity. He’s described as in his 40s or 50s.

Police responded to a call of shots fired about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the 5800 block of Rose Sage Street, near Ann Road and Camino Al Norte.

Officers found the victim dead of multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in the slaying.

Anyone with any information regarding the homicide is urged to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 385-5555.