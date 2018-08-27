Plane makes emergency landing on I-15 south of Las Vegas

An airplane landed on Interstate 15 Monday morning about 25 miles south of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

A single-engine aircraft carrying an instructor and student lands on the southbound lanes of I-15 near the Sloan Road exit on Monday, August 27, 2018. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Highway Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration investigate on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 just south of the Sloan exit Monday, Aug. 2018, where a Cessna 150K made an emergency landing. No one was injured. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured when a small airplane made an emergency landing Monday morning on Interstate 15 about 25 miles south of Las Vegas, officials said.

The single-engine aircraft carrying an instructor and student landed about 9:20 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-15 near the Sloan Road exit at mile marker 25, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka. The reason for the landing remained under investigation Monday.

The Highway Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene, and the FAA will assume the responsibility of the investigation, Smaka said.

FAA records show that the plane, a Cessna 150K, is owned by Flyboys Nevada of Henderson, a limited liability company. No other details were immediately available.

All lanes of the highway were open as of 10 a.m.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.