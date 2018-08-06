Police ask for help to find woman who vanished in Boulder City

Boulder City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 41-year-old woman who was last seen more than a month ago.

Marcia Trujillo (Boulder City Police Department)

Boulder City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 41-year-old woman who was last seen more than a month ago.

Marcia Trujillo was last seen near Nevada Way and Elm Street in Boulder City on July 4, police said. She was without her glasses and wearing shorts and a pink tank top, police said.

Police described her as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall with blue eyes and red hair, and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information may call Boulder City police at 702-293-9224.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.