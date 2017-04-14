ad-fullscreen
Police fear crash in west Las Vegas will turn fatal

By Michael Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2017 - 5:43 am
 

A stretch of South Fort Apache Road is shut down while Las Vegas police investigate a serious crash.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Daniel Alvarado said a “significant injury” crash has Fort Apache shut down in both directions between Lake South Drive and West Desert Inn Road.

The crash was called into police about 4:30 a.m.

Alvarado said the wreck could prove “potentially fatal.”

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

