Police fear crash in west Las Vegas will turn fatal

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A stretch of South Fort Apache Road is shut down while Las Vegas police investigate a serious crash.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Daniel Alvarado said a “significant injury” crash has Fort Apache shut down in both directions between Lake South Drive and West Desert Inn Road.

The crash was called into police about 4:30 a.m.

Alvarado said the wreck could prove “potentially fatal.”

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

