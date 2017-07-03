Police investigate shots fired at South Carolina mall

Two men drew guns and fired shots at each other at a South Carolinashopping center on Monday after getting into an argument, but there were no injuries, North Charleston police said.

Northwoods Mall in Charleston, South Carolina (Facebook)

The suspects were still at large but there was no active-shooter situation at the Northwoods Mall in North Charleston, police department spokesman Spencer Pryor told a news briefing. The mall remained shut, he said.

A restaurant manager at the shopping center told Reuters that she saw people running from the mall around 5:25 p.m. The witness said she was too frightened to give her name.

Photos on Twitter showed police officers responding to the report of gunfire inside the mall with rifles drawn.