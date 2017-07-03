ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
News

Police investigate shots fired at South Carolina mall

Reuters
July 3, 2017 - 3:29 pm
 

Two men drew guns and fired shots at each other at a South Carolinashopping center on Monday after getting into an argument, but there were no injuries, North Charleston police said.

The suspects were still at large but there was no active-shooter situation at the Northwoods Mall in North Charleston, police department spokesman Spencer Pryor told a news briefing. The mall remained shut, he said.

A restaurant manager at the shopping center told Reuters that she saw people running from the mall around 5:25 p.m. The witness said she was too frightened to give her name.

Photos on Twitter showed police officers responding to the report of gunfire inside the mall with rifles drawn.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
News Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like