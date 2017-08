Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday night in the central valley.

It happened about 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards.

Police closed a stretch of Lake Mead west of Martin Luther King while they investigated.

