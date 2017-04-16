Police looking for suspects in Columbus club shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police in Ohio’s capital city are interviewing people wounded in an early morning club shooting in an attempt to identify suspects.

Columbus police say an argument erupted into gunfire shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday in the J&R Party Hall. They say five females and four males were shot, with wounds ranging from minor to life-threatening. Two people were still in critical condition hours later.

Police say they have interviewed victims, but they either reported they didn’t see anything or refused to cooperate.

In another early Sunday morning shooting three weeks ago, Cincinnati police responded to a dispute that escalated into a gun battle inside the Cameo nightclub. Two people died, and 15 others were injured. A man has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder.