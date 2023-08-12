93°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

1-year Opportunity Scholarship reprieve offered by Lombardo

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2023 - 7:21 pm
 
Gov Joe Lombardo speaks at Saint Anne Catholic School on Friday, Aug 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bi ...
Gov Joe Lombardo speaks at Saint Anne Catholic School on Friday, Aug 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gov. Joe Lombardo arrives at Saint Anne Catholic School to speak during a "school choice" rally ...
Gov. Joe Lombardo arrives at Saint Anne Catholic School to speak during a "school choice" rally on Friday, Aug 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada students attending private schools on Opportunity Scholarships appear to have a one-year reprieve worked out by Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office.

On Friday evening, the governor’s office announced a short-term solution to what it called a crisis after Democrats voted Wednesday after a contentious 12-hour hearing to prevent Lombardo from using excess COVID-19 relief money to fund the scholarships.

The Governor’s Finance Office had submitted the proposal to the Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee, a 22-member majority-Democrat committee. Lombardo’s plan was vetoed by the committee.

The new plan is to partner with AAA Scholarship Foundation to provide money for scholarships for one year.

In order to obtain a scholarship for the new school year, eligible parents must apply with AAA Scholarship Foundation directly. The deadline to apply is Sept. 11.

“I’m grateful to AAA Scholarship Foundation for their eagerness to create a short-term solution for this crisis,” the governor’s office said in a news release. “Together, we will be able to ensure that no student currently receiving an Opportunity Scholarship will be removed from their chosen school this school year. However, unless legislative Democrats work with us on a long-term solution, children will be forced out of their schools and back into the very schools that failed to meet their unique educational needs.”

The earlier COVID-19 proposal came as an alternative after the Legislature passed Lombardo’s education bill without the portion to fund and expand Opportunity Scholarships.

At least 350 students are at risk of losing their Opportunity Scholarships and getting kicked out of their schools in the coming weeks, Lombardo’s Chief of Staff Ben Kieckhefer said.

“AAA Scholarship Foundation is pleased to be a part of a solution for ensuring no child loses their scholarship for the upcoming school year,” said Kim Dyson, president and CEO of AAA Scholarship Foundation. “We’re grateful for Governor Lombardo’s vision, leadership, and staunch advocacy for these children, and we look forward to working with legislators from both parties on a long-term solution for the scholarship program.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Judge rejects prosecutors’ broader protective order proposal against Trump
Judge rejects prosecutors’ broader protective order proposal against Trump
2
Real estate broker hopes to be Nevada’s first female GOP senator
Real estate broker hopes to be Nevada’s first female GOP senator
3
‘An example to the Western US’: Water conservation at forefront of Nevada’s economic future
‘An example to the Western US’: Water conservation at forefront of Nevada’s economic future
4
State to pay $475K settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit
State to pay $475K settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit
5
Trump’s 2020 election case’s trial date may be close to first Republican caucus
Trump’s 2020 election case’s trial date may be close to first Republican caucus
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance Wednesday, July 26, 2023 ...
Hunter Biden investigation deepens as special counsel appointed
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

Attorney General Merrick Garland cited “extraordinary circumstances” in naming the special counsel to investigate financial dealings by President Joe Biden’s son.

More stories
Legislators reject Lombardo’s Opportunity Scholarship funding plan
Legislators reject Lombardo’s Opportunity Scholarship funding plan
‘Fighting for these children’: Lombardo wants to fund scholarships
‘Fighting for these children’: Lombardo wants to fund scholarships
‘More choice’: Lombardo pleads case for Opportunity Scholarships
‘More choice’: Lombardo pleads case for Opportunity Scholarships
VICTOR JOECKS: Dems devastate dreams of low-income, predominantly minority students
VICTOR JOECKS: Dems devastate dreams of low-income, predominantly minority students
Lawmakers call on CCSD officials to ‘show up’ and help pay educators
Lawmakers call on CCSD officials to ‘show up’ and help pay educators
VICTOR JOECKS: Hundreds poised to lose their Opportunity Scholarships
VICTOR JOECKS: Hundreds poised to lose their Opportunity Scholarships