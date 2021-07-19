86°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Politics and Government

1st sentencing set for felony in riot at US Capitol

By Michael Tarm The Associated Press
July 18, 2021 - 10:47 pm
 
In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla., fr ...
In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla., front, stands in the well on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (U.S. Capitol Police via AP, File)

CHICAGO — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases.

Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to serve 18 months behind bars, saying in a recent filing that he, “like each rioter, contributed to the collective threat to democracy” by forcing lawmakers to temporarily abandon their certification of Joe Biden’s election victory and to scramble for shelter from incoming mobs.

Video footage shows Hodgkins, 38, wearing a Trump 2020 T-shirt, the flag flung over his shoulder and eye goggles around his neck inside the Senate. He took a selfie with a self-described shaman in a horned helmet and other rioters on the dais behind him.

His sentencing Monday in Washington could set the bar for punishments of hundreds of other defendants as they decide whether to accept plea deals or go to trial. Hodgkins and others are accused of serious crimes but were not indicted, as other were, for roles in larger conspiracies.

A lawyer for Hodgkins, who pleaded guilty last month to one count of obstructing an official proceeding, asked U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss not to impose a prison sentence, saying the shame that will attach to Hodgkins for the rest of his life should be factored in as punishment.

“Whatever punishment this court may provide will pale in comparison to the scarlet letter Mr. Hodgkins will wear for the rest of his life,” Patrick N. Leduc wrote in a recent filing, citing a Nathaniel Hawthorne novel in which a woman accused of adultery is forced to wear a letter “A.”

The filing argues that Hodgkins’ actions weren’t markedly different from those of Anna Morgan Lloyd — other than Hodgkins stepping onto the Senate floor. The 49-year-old from Indiana was the first of roughly 500 arrested to be sentenced. She pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and last month was sentenced to three years of probation.

Maximum of 20 years

Hodgkins was never accused of assaulting anyone or damaging property. And prosecutors said he deserves some leniency for taking responsibility almost immediately and pleading guilty to the obstruction charge, which carries a maximum 20-years prison sentence.

But they also noted how he boarded a bus in his hometown of Tampa bound for a Jan. 6 Trump rally carrying rope, protective goggles and latex gloves in a backpack — saying that demonstrated he came to Washington prepared for violence.

On the day, he walked through grounds already littered with smashed police barriers and broken windows, evening passing police officers and others injured as the crowd surged toward the Capitol, prosecutors said.

“Time and time again, rather than turn around and retreat, Hodgkins pressed forward,” the government filing said.

Leduc described his client as an otherwise law-abiding American who, despite living in a poorer part of Tampa, regularly volunteered at a food bank. He noted that Hodgkins had been an Eagle Scout.

His actions on Jan. 6 “is the story of a man who for just one hour on one day lost his bearings … who made a fateful decision to follow the crowd,” the attorney said.

Leduc’s 33-page presentencing filing devotes several pages to the Civil War, highlighting Abraham Lincoln’s calls for reconciliation weeks before his assassination.

“The court has a chance to emulate Lincoln,” he wrote.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County health agency urges face masks for all in public spaces
Clark County health agency urges face masks for all in public spaces
2
Restaurant owner talks COVID-19 challenges as federal official visits
Restaurant owner talks COVID-19 challenges as federal official visits
3
Latest data shows where Clark County residents may have gotten COVID
Latest data shows where Clark County residents may have gotten COVID
4
Surge in Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics now in second month
Surge in Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics now in second month
5
Nevada adds more than 900 new coronavirus cases, double-digit deaths
Nevada adds more than 900 new coronavirus cases, double-digit deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo voters deliver their ballot to a polling station in Tempe, Ari ...
Less than 200 cases in 3M Arizona votes, discrediting Trump’s claims
By Bob Christie and Christina A. Cassidy The Associated Press

Arizona county election officials have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in last year’s election, further discrediting former President Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election.

UNLV student Joseline Cuevas speaks during a rally in support of DACA recipients at UNLV in Las ...
Judge ordering end to DACA ‘a blaring siren’ for Democrats
By Astrid Galvan The Associated Press

A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered an end to an Obama-era program that prevented the deportations of some immigrants brought into the United States as children, putting new pressure for action on President Joe Biden and Democrats who now control Congress.

People seeking employment attend a summer job fair hosted by Clark County at Las Vegas Conventi ...
Nevada regains more than 15K jobs last month
By / RJ

Nevada added 15,400 jobs in June, fueled heavily by increased employment in leisure and hospitality, according to state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation figures.